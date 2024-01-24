New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the contribution of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who has been conferred Bharat Ratna, saying that he rose to high position while dealing with challenges of social injustice and poverty.

Addressing the NCC and NSS members who will take part in the Republic Day parade this year, the Prime Minister urged the youth to take inspiration from the life of Karpoori Thakur.

"The country took a big decision yesterday, that of awarding Jannayak Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna. It is very important for today's youth to know about and learn from the life of Karpoori Thakurji. This is our government's good fortune that it got the opportunity to honour him with Bharat Ratna," the Prime Minister said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday said that the President is pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur (posthumously). The announcement came a day before the birth centenary of the late leader.

The Prime Minister said that Karpoori Thakur's life was dedicated to social justice and empowering the deprived.

"He reached high office facing challenges of extreme poverty and social inequality. He was chief minister of Bihar twice but never left working for the society and his humble nature. He was known for his simplicity. His entire life was dedicated to social justice and empowering the deprived. The example of his honesty is given today also," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the Republic Day parade on January 26 will be more special because it is dedicated to the women's power of the nation.

He said 'Nation First' should be the guiding principle of the youth.

"In this journey of Amrit Kaal, always remember that whatever you do, you need to do for the country. 'Nation First' should be your guiding principle," he said.

"I said from the ramparts of the Red Fort, "Yahi samay hai, Sahi samay hai." This time belongs to you. This very time will determine your and the country's future. You need to strengthen your resolve so that we can achieve the goal of a 'Developed Nation'. You need to expand your knowledge," he added. (ANI)

