Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Friday prohibited political rallies, roadshows and similar public events along state and national highways in the state until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were formulated.

The order was passed while hearing four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking directions to frame SOPs for mass gatherings to prevent incidents similar to the recent Karur stampede.

The government also assured the court that it will not permit any meetings on the state and national highways, except the earmarked places, until the SOPs are finalised.

The high court also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Karur stampede that killed 41 people and injured several others on September 27.

Hearing a plea filed by a petitioner, P H Dinesh of Villivakkam, Justice Senthilkumar expressed condolences to the victims and said, "Watching the videos is painful." He noted that only two persons have been arrested so far and questioned the authorities on further action taken.

"You have permitted everything to happen. The police cannot turn a blind eye," the judge observed, stressing that law enforcement agencies must act proactively in such situations.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management.

On the recent accident involving actor Vijay's campaign bus, Justice Senthilkumar asked whether a case had been registered. "What prevents registering a case? Even if no complaint is given, the police must file one," he remarked.

The court came down heavily on the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), condemning the party for failing to rescue the public and children during the Karur incident and for not taking responsibility for the tragedy.

The court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of IG (North) Asra Garg to probe the incident. The court directed Karur police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.

With these directions, Justice Senthilkumar disposed of certain PILs. (ANI)

