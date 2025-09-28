Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Sunday has announced that he will providing financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally, which left 39 dead and several others injured.

In an emotional post penned down on X, the TVK chief said that he was at a "loss for words" to express the pain his heart endured, further stating the faces of the deceased kept flashing through his mind.

He also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

https://x.com/TVKVijayHQ/status/1972174768561705296

"Greetings to all who reside in my heart.

"In a way that defies imagination, thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow," he said.

Hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured, Vijay also assured all necessary support from the party's end to those undergoing treatment.

"This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable. Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one and 2 lakh rupees to those who are injured and receiving treatment. This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had expressed condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi said in a post.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh to those undergoing treatment. He has also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The stampede took place on Saturday during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, claiming 39 lives. State Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari, confirmed that two patients remain in critical condition. (ANI)

