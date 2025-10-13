New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's order for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna announced on Monday that their party will support the families of the 41 victims by providing educational opportunities and employment assistance.

Discussing the SC's orders for a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, Arjuna said that they have requested the Supreme Court to form a three-member committee and appoint a former Supreme Court judge to look into the Karur stampede incident.

"...We lost our own people, 41 people. This is our own family... They are only blaming the TVK party. About three district secretaries have been arrested... We filed a petition in the Supreme Court with a simple request: we want justice, and a former Supreme Court judge should be appointed, along with the formation of a three-member committee... The DMK government-controlled media, the Puthiyathalaimurai channel, was blacked out... They had declared a near-emergency-like situation. Finally, the truth will come out. My leader wants the truth. Our leader, Mr. Vijay, our party is going to adopt all 41 family members, including providing them with education and employment..." Arjuna told reporters.

Dixita Gohil, Advocate and counsel for TVK, stated that the party has requested the Supreme Court to conduct a court-monitored investigation into the tragic incident. She also praised the Supreme Court's decision to appoint a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court Justice Rastogi, to investigate the matter.

"We had filed a petition on behalf of TVK through Mr Aadhav Arjuna, who is the General Secretary...We had a simple prayer where we requested the Supreme Court to conduct a court-monitored investigation into the tragic incident. We are extremely grateful for the order that has been passed by the Supreme Court, whereby the Supreme Court has appointed a committee of three members headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Rastogi. And CBI is to conduct the investigation under this committee that has been appointed by way of today's order..." said Gohil to reporters.

Earlier, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna stated that the truth about the Karur stampede will emerge after the Supreme Court verdict.

While talking to reporters, TVK General Secretary Arjuna said, "I apologise for not meeting the press outside my home for the past days. We're waiting for the Supreme Court's verdict as ordinary citizens, and the truth will surely emerge. District secretaries are being arrested; we'll use the law to bring them justice. We'll reveal all truths after the 16th-day rituals are completed. Justice will prevail. Truth will come out..... "Once the 16-day mourning rituals are complete, we'll reveal the truth. False and baseless allegations are being made against our party president, Vijay, and our party, aiming to silence us during this painful period and disrupt our party's functioning. Our party president Vijay has approached the judiciary, the people's trusted institution, to uncover the truth and begin our fight to make the truth come out."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on various pleas filed by parties, including Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), two families of deceased victims, and other parties, with respect to the investigation into the Karur stampede that occurred on September 27 during a rally by party chief and actor Vijay.

TVK's plea, moved through its General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, has challenged the Madras High Court's decision to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Karur Stampede, despite raising doubts over the independence of the state police regarding the investigation. After hearing detailed submissions made by all parties before it, a bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter affidavit in response to pleas filed on behalf of the deceased victim seeking a probe by a central agency, before reserving its decision. (ANI)

