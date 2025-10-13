New Delhi, October 13: Today, October 13, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the board of retirement fund body EPFO approved liberalised part withdrawal rules under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation for its more than seven crore subscribers. With this decision, EPFO members can now withdraw up to 100 per cent of eligible balance from their Provident Fund acccount. Notably, the decision was taken during the 238th CBT meeting headed by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held in New Delhi earlier today.

It is reported that the move to allow 100 per cent PF withdrawal is aimed at enhancing the Ease of Living for EPF members and strengthen their retirement security. During its meeting today, CBT decided to simplify the partial withdrawal provisions of the Employees’ Provident Fundscheme by merging 13 complex provisions into a single, streamlined rule categorised into three types. These are Essential Needs (illness, education, marriage), Housing Needs and Special Circumstances. With this decision, EPFO members will be able to withdraw up to 100 per cent of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund, including employee and employer share.

CBT Raises Education and Marriage Withdrawal Limits

In addition to this decision, CBT has also raised withdrawal limits under Education and Marriage category. According to an official press release, education withdrawals are now allowed up to 10 times and marriage up to five times (from existing limit of total of three partial withdrawals for marriage and education in all). Additionally, CBT has also reduced the requirement of minimum service, which has now been uniformly reduced to only 12 months for all partial withdrawal. Earlier, EPFO members had to clarify the reasons for partial withdrawals under "Special Circumstances". EPFO 3.0 Rollout Faces Delay: ATM-Based PF Withdrawals Expected by January 2026 as CBT Meets on October 13 to Finalise Tech Upgrade, Pension Review.

With EPFO easing the PF partial withdrawal rules, members can now withdraw up to 100 per cent of the eligible balance from their Provident Fund account. That said, it's important to know how to withdraw PF from EPFO's Unified Member Portal and using the Umang App. Scroll below to know the steps.

How To Withdraw PF Through EPFO's Unified Member Portal

Step 1: Log in on the EPFO's Unified Member Portal website using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha code.

Log in on the EPFO's Unified Member Portal website using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha code. Step 2: Now click on the "Online Services" tab and then on "Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)" option will show up.

Now click on the "Online Services" tab and then on "Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)" option will show up. Step 3: A new page will open on the screen. Now, enter the bank account number linked to your UAN.

A new page will open on the screen. Now, enter the bank account number linked to your UAN. Step 4: Click on "Verify".

Click on "Verify". Step 5: Once your bank account details are verified, you will have to confirm and then accept the terms and conditions stated by the EPFO.

Once your bank account details are verified, you will have to confirm and then accept the terms and conditions stated by the EPFO. Step 6: Click on "Proceed for Online Claim" option.

Click on "Proceed for Online Claim" option. Step 7: Now, choose the reason for PF withdrawal from the list of options mentioned. A person will only be shown the options which he or she is eligible for.

Now, choose the reason for PF withdrawal from the list of options mentioned. A person will only be shown the options which he or she is eligible for. Step 8: Enter your complete address and then upload the scanned copy of the cheque or bank passbook.

Enter your complete address and then upload the scanned copy of the cheque or bank passbook. Step 9: Post this, click on "Get Aadhaar OTP". Once you receive the OTP, enter it and click on submit.

Post this, click on "Get Aadhaar OTP". Once you receive the OTP, enter it and click on submit. Step 10: Your request for PF withdrawal will show as registered.

How To Withdraw PF Using Umang App

EPFO members can also withdraw their provident fund money using the Umang app while sitting in the comfort of their homes. Follow the below steps to withdraw PF using the Umang app.

Download the Umang app on your Andriod or IoS phone.

After this, register on the Umang app using your mobile number.

Now choose the EPFO option from the various options available in the app.

Enter using your UAN number in order to raise a claim.

You will received an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP.

Proceed to select the type of withdrawal from your PF account.

Now fill out the withdrawal form.

Submit the form with the necessary documents.

Post this, you will receive a reference number for your withdrawal request.

Your claim for PF withdrawal is successfully submitted.

You can track the PF withdrawal request using the reference number. PF Withdrawal From ATM: EPFO Likely To Allow PF Withdrawals via ATMs From January 2026, CBT Approval Expected Soon.

The CBT took several path-breaking decisions during its meeting in New Delhi today. Among them was the launch of "Vishwas Scheme" to reduce litigation through rationalised penal damages and EPFO and IPPB's partnership for doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services. The DLC servivces will be provided to EPS’95 pensioners at a cost of INR 50 per certificate, which will be fully borne by EPFO. In addition to this, the CBT made a provision to earmark 25 per cent of the contributions in the Members' account as Minimum Balance, which is to be maintained by the member at all times. This move will not only ensure Minimum Balance in Members' PF account but also enable them to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO, which presently stands at 8.25 per cent per annum.

