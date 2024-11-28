Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Srinagar city and other places in Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season so far as most parts of the valley reeled under sub-zero night temperature, officials said on Thursday.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degree Celsius -- 1.5 degrees down from the previous night's minus 0.6 degree Celsius.

The night temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the season.

Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, which was the season's lowest so far.

The minimum in Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, settled at minus 5 degrees Celsius -- the coldest weather station in the Valley.

It was also the coldest night of the season at the resort.

The famous ski resort Gulmarg registered a low of minus 2.5 degree Celsius, while Kupwara shivered at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir was the only weather station in the valley where the minimum settled above the freezing point at 0.2 degree Celsius, the officials said.

The Met department said the weather would likely stay generally dry until Friday evening, after which there is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches till December 1.

From December 2, there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the higher reaches over two days.

The weather is likely to stay generally dry from December 4-6, after which light rain or light snow is possible at isolated places in the higher reaches over two days from December 7, the weather office said.

