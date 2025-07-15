Kashmiri pandits meets Minister for Home, Power & Urban Development Ashish Sood in their office in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister for Home, Power, and Urban Development Ashish Sood in their office in New Delhi, according to an official statement.

The meeting focused on problems related to Kashmiri pandits regarding AMR, Cash assistance that has been stopped for more than a year because of certain anomalies.

Also Read | Did EAM S Jaishankar Admit India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says 'Video Digitally Altered'.

Kashmiri migrants in Delhi receive Ad-hoc Monthly Relief (AMR) as part of the Security Related Expenditure (Relief & Rehabilitation) scheme. This scheme, introduced in 1989-90, supports those displaced from Kashmir due to militancy.

In Delhi, the relief is provided to families registered between 1990-93, with the Delhi government and the Central government contributing to the monthly payment. The relief amount was last increased in 2023 raising it to Rs 27,000 per month.

Also Read | India Raises Pahalgam Terror Attack at SCO Meeting: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for 'Uncompromising Position' on Combatting Terrorism.

According to the release, the group comprised of Ravinder Pandita, President AIKS ( All India Kashmiri Samaj), Padam Shri Ramesh Bamzai of KECSS, Sanjay Ganjoo of JKVM, Ashwani Chrungoo and Monika Pandita, BJP leaders, Ashish Zutshi and Ramesh Tikoo, activists.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the issue would be resolved and asked the Divisional Commissioner of Delhi and other officers to place the case on the agenda for the next cabinet meeting, as per the release.

Earlier, Ravinder Pandita of the Save Sharda committee greeted CM Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood with Sharda shawls and invited them to Sharda Temple teetwal on the eve of the annual Sharda Divas falling on 31 August next month.

This was the first such official meeting of Kashmiri Pandits with the new chief minister after coming to power a few months ago. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)