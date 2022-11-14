Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday.

A press release from Rao's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from tomorrow in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.

