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Agency News Agency News India News | Kedarnath Dham Yatra: Security Measures Including Token System Implemented for Smooth Pilgirmage Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Speaking with ANI, Vishal Mishra, Rudraprayag District Magistrate, said that proper arrangements, including token management, queue management, and hygiene facilities, are made to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): A massive wave of devotion is being witnessed at the world-renowned Kedarnath Temple this year. In just the first week of the pilgrimage, a record number of devotees have already visited to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar.

Since the temple gates opened on April 22, Kedarnath Dham has been witnessing an overwhelming rush of pilgrims. On the seventh day of the yatra, more than 21,000 devotees offered prayers. With this, the total number of pilgrims has crossed 207,000 within a week.

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Despite the heavy footfall, the district administration has ensured that all arrangements remain well-controlled and systematic.

Strong security measures have been put in place along the pilgrimage route. The entire area has been divided into super zones, zones, and sectors for close monitoring. Teams from SDRF, NDRF, fire services, and police are deployed throughout the region.

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A token system has been introduced to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees, significantly helping in managing the crowd.

Under environmental conservation efforts, a "Green Yatra" campaign is being actively implemented, with a ban on plastic and a strong emphasis on cleanliness. Additionally, the "Vocal for Local" initiative is promoting local products.

Overall, this year's Kedarnath Yatra is emerging as a strong example of not only deep faith but also efficient management and organisation.

Speaking with ANI, Vishal Mishra, Rudraprayag District Magistrate, said that proper arrangements, including token management, queue management, and hygiene facilities, are made to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

"The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened on April 22nd, and since that day, more than 2 lakh people have had darshan. We have experienced frequent rains and are facing numerous natural challenges. However, the enthusiasm of the people for their faith is the reason why so many devotees have visited in such a short period of time. To ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience, we are ensuring proper token management, a queue management system, and basic facilities, such as toilets and the availability of toilets, at Shri Kedarnath Dham on the track route. Our sector officers, our police, and all our SDMs are working diligently. Under the Chief Minister's leadership, this pilgrimage continues smoothly," he said.

Additionally, the Rudraprayag district administration has stepped up preparations to ensure a safe and smooth conduct of the annual Kedarnath Yatra, with officials carrying out extensive ground inspections and strengthening key arrangements along the pilgrimage route.

As part of the review, officials conducted inspections at multiple halt points, closely assessing facilities and logistical arrangements for pilgrims.

The exercise began at Sonprayag parking, where authorities evaluated parking management systems, CCTV surveillance, nearby shops, and accommodation arrangements for deployed security personnel. Cleanliness, availability of drinking water, and proper functioning of toilet facilities were also examined in detail.

The inspection team further visited the "Har Har Mahadev" community kitchen (bhandara), where they reviewed the quality of food being served to devotees and assessed overall arrangements. Officials placed special emphasis on maintaining hygiene standards and ensuring an organised system for food distribution to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)