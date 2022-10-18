New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): As many as six people were killed after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed probe into the crash of a helicopter near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

"Six people, including one pilot and five passengers, who were traveling onboard the helicopter which crashed have died in the incident," said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

According to DGCA, Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with five passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi.

The weather was Cloudy over Garud Chatti. In a valley near Garud Chatti, a loud noise was heard and the helicopter caught fire. This is for the present information.

More details are awaited into the incident.

After getting, the information regarding the incident, the police, as well as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, rushed to the crash site to carry out the search and rescue operation. (ANI)

