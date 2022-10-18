Gonda, Oct 18: Three school children were killed and one seriously injured on Tuesday morning when they were run over by a speeding car near the Chauri intersection in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

The injured child has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

According to a police spokesperson, the children were on their way to school when the incident took place.

"Efforts are on to trace the car which reportedly sped away towards Lucknow. Eye witnesses have told us that the car was black in colour and had a Delhi registration number. We have alerted our counterparts along the way," said a senior police official.

