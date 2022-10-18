Raipur, 17 October: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday virtually released an amount of Rs 1866.39 crores to the beneficiaries of three ambitious schemes of the state government including Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, and Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana.

Chief Minister Baghel released a total of Rs 1745 crore to 23 lakh 99 thousand 615 farmers of the state as the third installment of 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana' for the year 2021-22. Similarly, he transferred an amount of Rs 115 crore 80 lakh 32 thousand to 4 lakh 66 thousand 880 beneficiaries under 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana' for the financial year 2022-23. Besides, an amount of Rs 5.59 crore was released to the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

Addressing the farmers on this occasion, Chief Minister said "You all will be able to celebrate Diwali with great fervor and joy, with money coming into everyone's pocket ahead of the festive season. An amount of about Rs 1900 crores was transferred to the beneficiaries of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, and Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana; benefitting farmers, laborers, cattle rearers, women of self-help groups and Gauthan committees."

He added that there is a wave of joy among employees with the hike in dearness allowance (DA). Market activities will pick up during the festive season after the money comes into the pockets of all sections of society.

Cabinet ministers including Ravindra Choubey, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Mohammad Akbar, Premsai Singh Tekam, Kawasi Lakhma, Dr. Shivkumar Dahriya, Amarjeet Bhagat, Jai Singh Agrawal, Smt. Anila Bhediya, Guru Rudra Kumar, Umesh Patel, Chief Minister's Agriculture Advisor Pradeep Sharma, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr. Kamal Preet Singh, Chief Minister's Secretary Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Dr. S. Bharathidasan, Ankit Anand, Deputy Secretary Ms. Soumya Chaurasia along with other senior officials were present on the occasion.