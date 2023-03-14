Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Centre has created a system where people join the BJP to indulge in corruption, otherwise they are sent to jail.

Addressing a public meeting at Dussehra Maidan here, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor on Tuesday said his party will provide free electricity, education and healthcare if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh.

He also promised to regularize the services of employees in the state. Kejriwal highlighted the performance of the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and urged people to bring the AAP government in Madhya Pradesh.

Refering to former Delhi ministers, Kejriwal said, "Satyendar Jain is the one who made electricity in Delhi free, made treatment and medicines free, built Mohalla Clinics. Manish Sisodia gave good education to the children of the poor in Delhi. Modi ji sent both of them to jail."

The AAP leader further criticised the Centre on the issue of demonetisation.

He said, "Country should have an educated PM. It is necessary for the Prime Minister to be educated. If the PM is not educated then anyone will fool him to do 'notebandi' saying 'corruption-terrorism will end'. Has corruption-terrorism ended? An educated PM will know about economy, technology and science."

Attacking the Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh, the AAP leader said Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam scam was the biggest scam of independent India. "But the Prime Minister did not send anyone to jail because everyone is his own. Nowadays BJP is doing only one thing either join BJP and do corruption or else go to jail," he added.

Taking a jibe at Congress and BJP, Kejriwal said there is a sale of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

"Now AAP has come in MP, this time people have an option. After Delhi, Punjab, now it is the turn of MP. BJP and Congress will get to see a new film in the coming assembly elections," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who was also in the public meeting said Aam Aadmi Party opened its account by winning the mayor's election from MP's Singrauli. He said this victory will continue in MP's assembly elections as well.

"They sold railways, BHEL and airports. They bought the media. The Centre has withheld our GST money. Demonetisation...GST...common people were cheated. Neither Rs 15 lakh was received nor terrorism ended," Mann said.

AAP which has its government in Delhi and Punjab is seeking to set its foothold in other states. The party fought elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Goa last year.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated for later this year. (ANI)

