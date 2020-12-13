New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will hold a one-day fast on Monday in support of farmers.

He also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in.

"I appeal to AAP workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," he said.

Kejriwal also slammed 'ministers and leaders' for calling protesting farmers 'anti-national'.

"Some central govt ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP, are all these people also anti-nationals?," Kejriwal added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

