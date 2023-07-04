Kochi, Jul 4 (PTI) A special team of the Kochi city police has carried out searches at the offices of a Malayalam online news channel as part of an investigation to trace its editor following a case filed against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by an MLA belonging to the ruling Left.

Police said their teams carried out searches at the offices of "Marunadan Malayali" in Thiruvananthapuram and an office-cum-residence in Kochi last night and seized computers and memory cards as part of their investigation to find out the whereabouts of its absconding editor, Shajan Skaria.

The police intensified the action against the online channel, days after the Kerala High Court dismissed Skaria's anticipatory bail plea in the complaint lodged by Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin with the Elamakkara police.

In a Facebook post, the online channel condemned the police action against it, alleging that it was being hunted down by the police.

The online channel said the police search at its office lasted till midnight, and computers, cameras, and laptops were seized.

It was further alleged the police also reached the residences of its employees and seized their personal computers.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) also strongly condemned the raids by the police on the houses of the employees, including women working in the online news channel, saying such action was unheard of in the state.

The Union said its position is that if there is a case against "Marunadan Malayali" and its owner, Shajan Skaria, it should be investigated, and if he is found guilty, he should be punished.

The union does not agree with the style of functioning of "Marunadan Malayali", it said in a statement here.

"But conducting raids at the houses of media personnel who are employed there is objectionable. It is also reminded that the threat of implicating all the employees of the channel in the case if the owner is not found is an act that undermines the dignity of the Kerala Police", it said.

The channel said Skaria has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the high court order against him.

When contacted, Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman told PTI that the raids at the online news channel's office and related actions were part of the investigation to trace its absconding editor and were not a "crackdown" on the activities of the establishment. He, however, refused to elaborate.

After Sreenijin lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the online news channel deliberately defamed him by spreading fake news, Skaria moved the Special Court, seeking protection from arrest.

The Special Court dismissed the plea, saying that publication of the video containing derisive and derogatory comments, is sufficient to attract the alleged offences and hence, the bar on anticipatory bail under Section 18 of the SC/ST (PoA) Act would apply.

Skaria then moved the High Court, and during the course of the hearing, Sreenijin's counsel submitted that Skaria himself appeared in a video and made unsubstantiated allegations and aspersions against the MLA.

Sreenijin also alleged that Skaria even made insinuations against his father-in-law, a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India.

Upholding the Sessions Court order, the High Court made scathing observations against the online channel and said the four Ws of journalism that used to guide journalists in their reporting and helped in ensuring accuracy and completeness of news stories are: Who, What, when, and Where.

"The four Ws and sometimes the fifth "Why" used to serve as a framework for journalists to gather information. Videos like the one under consideration make one wonder whether the W's have been replaced with Ds; Defame, Denigrate, Damnify and Destroy", the high court said in its order.

Interestingly, hours after the police carried out raids at its office, BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati, a journalist-turned-politician, appeared on Marunadan TV on Tuesday, presenting a news report for it.

In a Facebook post, he said it is the duty of every citizen believing in democratic principles to react against the "hunting of the media" happening in Kerala under Left rule.

Accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to close down "Marunadan Malayali," Vachaspati, a prominent face of the BJP in TV debates, urged the citizens to become its reporters and provided a WhatsApp number to send reports.

Left MLA P V Anvar from Nilambur Assembly constituency has launched a campaign against Skaria, accusing him of "spreading fake news" through his channel.

Anvar, through a series of Facebook posts, accused Skaria of playing a role in dividing people on communal lines through his reports. He also alleged that Skaria was not following the "basic ethics of journalism" and even called him "a yellow journalist."

Skaria could not be reached for a comment.

A few days ago, Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and Shashi Tharoor spoke to the online news channel, criticising the state government's move against it.

