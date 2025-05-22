Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating Kerala's railway development under the Amrit Bharat Scheme and said that the PM has been very supportive of the state.

Speaking with ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "PM Modi has been very kind and supportive of Kerala even though there's only one MP that Kerala has sent to the Lok Sabha. Highways, ports, Railway Stations. If there is any development happening in Kerala it is simply because of Narendra Modi ji. There is no other development happening because of the state government and we are deeply grateful that he has taken these two stations and modernised it under the Amri Bharat Station Scheme,"

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: India's All-Party Delegation Meets Japanese Leaders, Gets Support From Japan's Former PM Yoshihide Suga in Fight Against Terror (See Pics).

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar, in his post on X, highlighted that the Modi government is transforming Kerala's rail network, from the launch of Vande Bharat trains to the construction of overbridges.

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi ji for fast-tracking Kerala's railway development. Through the Amrit Bharat Scheme, 35 railway stations across the state are being upgraded with world-class amenities at a cost of Rs 2,560 crore. Additionally, the Centre allocated Rs 3,042 crore for Kerala's railway projects in the latest Union Budget," he said.

Also Read | Uber 'Advance Tip' Feature Sparks Backlash on Social Media, Government Sends Formal Notice Over the Issue.

"From the launch of Vande Bharat trains to construction of overbridges and doubling of tracks, the Modi Government is driving a holistic transformation of Kerala's rail network, bringing the vision of a #VikasitaKeralam closer to reality," Chandrasekhar said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories today. These projects have been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.

A statement from the PMO said the redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities, including those for Divyangjan, and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.

The redevelopment of these stations aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers while advancing the broader vision of transforming Indian Railways into a world-class transportation service.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)