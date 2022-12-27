New Delhi[ India], December 27 (ANI): Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released photographs of the meeting.

The Kerala chief minister is in the capital to attend the politburo meeting of the CPM, which is being held in Delhi today. (ANI)

