Palakkad (Kerala), Jun 27 (PTI) The Kerala State Child Rights Commission on Friday registered a case on its own in connection with the recent suicide of a Class 9 girl student of a private school here.

The Commission sought detailed reports from the police, the District Child Protection Unit, and the school management regarding the incident.

Commission Chairman K V Manoj Kumar and member K K Shaju visited the girl's residence and the school where she studied.

The girl was reportedly found hanging at her home on June 23.

According to her family, she left behind a suicide note claiming that some teachers had threatened to demote her or shift her to another class due to poor academic performance.

Taking into account the possible psychological trauma among students and staff following the incident, the Commission directed the District Child Protection Unit to provide counseling to the girl's classmates, children who travelled with her on the school bus, and teachers from Monday.

The Commission also instructed the school management to ensure an environment that safeguards the rights and well-being of students.

It further directed the police to take appropriate action without any compromise and said it would continue to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the girl's father has submitted a written complaint to the Commission, according to a statement from district authorities.

