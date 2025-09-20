Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for making the Sabarimala shrine more accessible to devotees, while saying that temple's development projects should be completed harming the environment.

Speaking at the Global Ayyappa COnvention at Pampa, the CM also dismissed any allegations of the state government trying to "create division", as he said that such misinterpretations of the government's actions are against the interests of the Sabarimala

"The aim is to make pilgrimage less strenuous while expanding facilities for devotees across the globe to reach Sabarimala, worship, and return safely. From transport systems to virtual connectivity, everything should be put to use. Information and registration help desks must be available for devotees in all languages. Unfortunately, some are misinterpreting these efforts to create division, which goes against the interests of Sabarimala and its devotees," CM Vijayan said during his speech.

He further dismissed any demands to hand over control of the temple from the Devasom Board, saying that such demands "ignore history" as believers themselves had called for temples to be rescued from disrepair.

"Calls to hand over temple administration to believers alone ignore history. It was believers themselves who once demanded Devaswom Boards, at a time when temples had fallen into disrepair. These boards rescued many temples, ensured salaries for temple employees, and safeguarded places of worship from collapse," the CM said.

The CM said that the temple was also given financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government extended Rs 140 crore in assistance, and another Rs 129 crore for renovation works. Since 2011-12, about ₹148 crore has been spent on development projects under the Sabarimala Master Plan.

"Yet, a false narrative is spread that the government is taking temple revenues. The fact is, not a single rupee from temple income is taken by the government. On the contrary, the government continues to provide financial assistance to sustain temple activities, temple employees, and development works," CM Vijayan added.

Despite certain groups and multiple state government's staying away from the Global Ayyappa meet, the Chief Minister mentioned that this convention is the effort of years of work after multiple devo tees from abroad voiced their concerns regarding accessibility to Sabarimala.

"This Ayyappa Summit is not something conceived overnight as some allege. It is the outcome of years of consultations and discussions. Many devotees from countries like Malaysia and Singapore have raised concerns and expressed the need to make Sabarimala more accessible at a global level. The idea of this summit took shape from those appeals," he said.

The plan to develop Sabarimala includes prospects until 2050. Covering the Sannidhanam, Pamba, trekking routes, and Nilakkal. The layout respects the spiritual and cultural heritage of Sabarimala while ensuring safety and aesthetic improvements in line with Kerala's traditional architecture.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the first phase (2022-2027) has an estimated cost of Rs 600.47 crore, the second phase (2028-2033) Rs 100.02 crore, and the third phase (2034-2039) having costs at Rs 77.68 crore--making a total of Rs 778.17 crore. For Sannidhanam, Pamba, and trekking routes, the total cost is estimated at Rs 1,033.62 crore. Between 2025-2030, projects worth Rs 314.96 crore are planned to enhance pilgrim facilities. (ANI)

