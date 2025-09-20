Lucknow, September 20: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his eight-month pregnant wife to death with a sickle after she refused to give him INR 100 for alcohol in Lucknow’s Dasauli village. The accused, identified as Ankur, brutally attacked his wife, Neelam, inside their rented house on Wednesday evening, September 17, during a Vishwakarma Puja feast. When Neelam tried to escape, he stabbed her seven times, leading to her collapse near the door. His mother, Phoolkumari, who attempted to save Neelam, was also attacked and left critically injured.

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident unfolded around 5 pm when Ankur, in a fit of rage, first struck Neelam with a stick before picking up a sharp-edged sickle to attack her. Neelam, who was eight months pregnant, suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Her mother-in-law, Phoolkumari, sustained deep injuries to her wrist while trying to intervene and is currently battling for her life at KGMU hospital. Lucknow Shocker: Constable’s Wife Dies by Suicide After Posting Instagram Video On In-Laws’ Harassment in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the report, Ankur’s sister, Chandni, ran out screaming for help, which alerted neighbours. The crowd quickly gathered, overpowered Ankur, and tied him to a pole to prevent his escape. They also seized the weapon before handing him over to the police, who later took him into custody. Forensic teams later reached the spot and collected crucial evidence from the blood-stained room. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Police officials told TOI that Ankur’s violent behaviour was not new, as he often fought with his wife over money for liquor. ACP Anindya Vikram Singh confirmed that the accused had a habit of demanding cash from Neelam, which frequently led to quarrels. The family performed Neelam’s last rites after the postmortem examination. Meanwhile, Ankur has been sent to jail, and the police are continuing their investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

