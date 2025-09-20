New Delhi, September 20: AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi CM on Saturday slammed the ruling BJP government over repeated bomb threats received by the city's schools. In a social media post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said that despite the repeated bomb threats received by the schools in a year, no one has been caught yet. "Delhi's schools are repeatedly receiving bomb threats. Panic has ensued everywhere, schools are shut down, and fear is spreading among children and parents... but in a year, no one has been caught, nor has any action been taken," wrote Kejriwal.

The former Chief Minister of Delhi sharply criticised the government's management of security in the national capital and emphasised that parents live in fear every day. "The four-engine BJP government can't even manage the capital's security. Parents are living in fear every day. When will all this end?" asked Kejriwal. Earlier, several schools in various areas of Delhi received bomb threats through phone calls early this morning. ’Why Does PM Narendra Modi Feel the Need to Hold a Cricket Match With Pakistan?: Arvind Kejriwal Blasts Centre.

Among the schools that received these threats were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated from the premises. In response to the threats, police teams and bomb disposal squads were promptly dispatched to the schools. One of the targeted schools, DPS Dwarka, has closed its school today and postponed the mid-term exams, which were scheduled for the day, citing 'unavoidable circumstances.

'"Dear Parents Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/ cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be there at the stops to pick up their wards. Parents of private commuters must come to pick their wards in case they have dropped them to school. Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly" stated the DPS Dwarka circular.

Besides schools, colleges have also received bomb threats in various parts of the city. The University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email on September 9. As soon as the information was received, the college premises were vacated without any panic or noise. Later, the Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a thorough check of the college premises, following which, at 1:30 pm, it was declared safe, and the bomb threat was found to be fake. Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Calls In National Capital, Police and Bomb Squad Called In.

‘When Will All This End’

दिल्ली के स्कूलों को बार-बार बम धमकी मिल रही हैं। हर तरफ़ अफ़रा-तफ़री हो जाती है, स्कूलों की छुट्टी होती है, बच्चों और अभिभावकों में डर फैलता है… लेकिन एक साल से न कोई पकड़ा गया, न कोई कार्रवाई हुई। चार इंजन वाली BJP सरकार राजधानी की सुरक्षा तक नहीं संभाल पा रही। माता-पिता रोज़… https://t.co/VhHWhhPJYW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2025

Another educational institution, the Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat also received bomb threats on the same day. According to DCP Nidhin Valsan, the email sent to the dean of MAMC did not contain specific details. However, a bomb squad was later dispatched to the site.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)