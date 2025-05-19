Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI): Cochin International Airport Ltd is presenting a model of socialising profit, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the launch of the Rs 200-crore CIAL 2.0 project, which aims to fully digitise the airport's operations.

In 2023-24, 375 million people in India travelled by air, of which 275 million were domestic passengers. This marks a 21 per cent increase compared to the previous year, placing India third in the world in terms of domestic air passenger numbers.

It is estimated that by 2040, India will see one billion air travellers annually. All airports in the country must prepare themselves to accommodate such large-scale growth.

The Chief Minister emphasised the strategic importance of ensuring the safety of air passengers and the protection of airport assets. With around 50, 000 passengers travelling through Cochin Airport daily, and close to 100,000 people visiting the premises for travel-related needs, the security of digital assets becomes even more significant.

The airport also hosts over 400 government and non-government agencies, 30 airlines, around 200 commercial establishments including hotels, and more than 12,000 employees, making it a vast and complex travel hub.

The CIAL 2.0 project incorporates various initiatives focused on artificial intelligence, automation, and foolproof cybersecurity to tackle emerging challenges in cyberspace and enhance travel experience. With an investment of Rs 200 crore, the project is designed to improve passenger convenience and security.

As part of the project, full-body scanners have been introduced, eliminating the need for physical pat-downs during security checks. An automated tray retrieval system has also been implemented to speed up cabin baggage screening.

Additionally, 4,000 AI-enabled surveillance cameras have been installed to strengthen airport and perimeter security. The airport's existing bomb detection and disposal system is also being upgraded through CIAL 2.0.

Apart from these initiatives, several large-scale projects launched last year are progressing rapidly. The apron construction, part of the Rs 700-crore International Terminal development, is in its final stages. The commercial zone being constructed in front of Terminal 3 is also advancing steadily. These developments have created around 29,000 job opportunities.

CIAL is committed to offering maximum benefits to investors, local communities, and workers. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, it distributed a 45 per cent dividend to investors. The company has also undertaken multiple bridge construction projects and recently launched a society for cargo loading and unloading contract workers, which is functioning effectively.

Notably, CIAL plays a key role in the Wayanad Model Township project initiated by the state government. It is independently installing solar panels on all 400 houses in the township. (ANI)

