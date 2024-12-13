Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) New filmmakers should strive to create cinema with artistic value that addresses critical issues affecting human lives while resisting the corporate sector's influence, which often prioritises its interests, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) at the Nisagandhi Auditorium here, he said the nearly three-decade-long history of IFFK was a matter of pride as it always had films with "progressive political content" and "artistic values".

He said there are festivals across the world that are bigger and older than IFFK and their character has changed over the last several years. While some of them have changed for the better, other festivals have gone wayward, the chief minister said.

Vijayan said IFFKs have focused not just on screenings but also encouraged discussions and free expression of opinions by holding various programmes. The ‘country focus' section in the festival is testimony to the importance it gives to issue-based films from third-world countries.

The festivals had also acquainted the young generation with meaningful films as was reflected in the increasing participation of youth in IFFKs, he said.

Cinema is the most popular art form in the present-day world, growing with the rapid changes with the advancement of technology from Lumiere to AI, he said, adding "no other art form can reflect the existing social conditions better than the movies".

The chief minister said the IFFK 24 is having a special focus on women directors, technicians and artistes by screening more than 50 films in which they are involved.

Noted actor-director from Hong Kong Ann Hui received the IFFK's Lifetime Achievement Award from the chief minister at the function.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, was also honoured by the chief minister with an award for her contributions to cinema in the last 50 years.

State Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan presided over the function. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Prem Kumar gave the introductory speech.

The function was attended by state ministers V Sivan Kutty, G R Anil, Jury chairperson Agnes Godard and festival curator Golda Sellam.

The inaugural function was followed by the screening of the festival's opening film 'I'm Still Here', (Brazil-France) directed by Walter Salles.

