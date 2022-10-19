Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday refuted claims that the state does not provide a congenial environment for business and investment, and asked investors to help the southern state to transform into a digital economy.

Vijayan was speaking at the inauguration of the silver jubilee celebrations of IBS Software, a leading travel technology company.

At the event, the Chief Minister said that Kerala offered the best opportunities for investors as the state is transforming itself into a knowledge economy and innovation society, a press release issued by the company said.

"The government is giving utmost importance to industries like IT, which has the potential to change the socio-economic landscape of Kerala. There is unfounded cynicism that Kerala is unfriendly towards business and investment," he is quoted as having said in the release.

According to it, the Chief Minister also pointed out that Kerala emerged as the 'top performer' in the states' startup ranking for the third time in a row and he said this was because the number of startups in the state has risen over the last six years from a mere 300 to 3,900.

This astronomical growth has been achieved by setting up of incubators and accelerators, providing grants and seed funding, and instituting a corpus fund, he is quoted as having said at the event.

Vijayan also lauded IBS founder V K Mathews for investing in Kerala after his return from abroad, and said the company has emerged as a globally reputed firm noted for its excellence in a domain which very few companies have attempted to venture into, according to the release.

The Chief Minister, in view of the immense potential of the technology industry and the employment it generates, also said that the government was aiming to construct 63 lakh square feet of IT space and create 67,000 job opportunities while it was in power.

"A fact that is quite often overlooked is the inclusive nature of the IT sector in the state," he said, according to the release, and also referred to a survey conducted among IT workers in Kerala that revealed the high number of employees from rural areas.

Vijayan further said the survey also found that those who studied in Malayalam medium schools and came from the households of daily-wage earners are employed in Kerala's IT sector, according to the IBS release.

The event witnessed the presence of over 500 delegates, including IBS Software's global customers, business leaders, government officials and other stakeholders, it said.

