India News | Kerala Congress (Joseph) Entitled to Two Ministerial Berths After Winning 7 of 8 Seats: Apu John Joseph

Idukki/Pathanamthitta (Keralam), May 9 (ANI): Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader and MLA-elect from Thodupuzha Apu John Joseph on Saturday asserted that his party was entitled to two ministerial berths in the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government after winning seven of the eight Assembly seats it contested in the Kerala elections.

Speaking to reporters in Idukki, Apu John Joseph said the party had sacrificed seats for the larger interests of the UDF alliance and delivered a strong electoral performance.

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"Earlier, we contested ten seats, but this time we gave up two for the UDF. Out of the eight seats we fought, we won seven, so naturally, we are entitled to two ministerial positions," he said.

"The party has decided to demand them, as in the past, we had two ministers and the chief. Ours is a farmers' party, meant to protect their rights," he added.

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The remarks come amid intense discussions within the Congress-led UDF over cabinet formation and the selection of the next Chief Minister after the alliance secured a decisive victory in the Kerala Assembly elections.

Apu John Joseph said the final decision on ministerial portfolios would be taken by the leadership after the Chief Ministerial issue is settled.

"Ministerial portfolios will also be decided later by the leadership, once the chief ministership is settled. The party will take the right decisions at the right time," he said.

He also indicated that leaders and workers from other political parties willing to merge with the UDF would be welcomed, though the final decision would rest with the party leadership.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader PJ Kurien said the Congress was capable of handling any political situation, including by-elections, amid ongoing discussions over leadership and cabinet formation.

"Congress has the strength to face not just one, but any number of by-elections. Opinions of elected representatives reflect public opinion," Kurien said in Pathanamthitta while responding to questions on the Chief Ministerial contenders.

The race for the Chief Minister's post in Kerala has intensified following the UDF's electoral victory, with senior Congress leaders VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala emerging as key contenders.

Posters supporting various leaders have appeared across Kerala, while CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticised the Congress over what he described as visible infighting over the Chief Ministerial race. (ANI)

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