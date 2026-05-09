PM Narendra Modi Shares Photos of West Bengal’s Oldest BJP Worker Makhanlal Sarkar, Says ‘Proud To Have Motivating Figures’ (See Pics)

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Kolkata, May 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared photos of his meeting with Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of the BJP in the state, calling him a "motivating figure" and saying that he continues to inspire people from all walks of life to join the party. At the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took blessings from Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of the BJP in the state. He greeted Makhanlal Sarkar, presented him with a shawl and took his blessings. At the age of 98, Makhanlal Sarkar remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, as the first ever BJP Government takes oath in West Bengal, it is natural for all of us to remember Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his everlasting contribution to the nation and West Bengal in particular. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil his vision." Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As First BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal; 5 Other Ministers Sworn In (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Shares Photos of West Bengal’s Oldest BJP Worker Makhanlal Sarkar

Today, as the first ever BJP Government takes oath in West Bengal, it is natural for all of us to remember Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his everlasting contribution to the nation and West Bengal in particular. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil his vision. During the… pic.twitter.com/wjze0iEplQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026

"During the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata, had the opportunity to meet Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji. A devout nationalist, he worked with Dr Mookerjee and was even arrested in Jammu and Kashmir while accompanying him. He dedicated his life to our party, expanding its base across West Bengal, inspiring people from all walks of life to join the party," he said.

"We in the BJP are proud that we have such motivating figures who have worked among the people and strengthened our Party," PM Modi added. In 1952, Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian Tricolour there. Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Top Leaders Attend (Watch Videos).

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enrol nearly 10,000 members.

From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).