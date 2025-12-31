Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): Congress MP Adoor Prakash on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that he has received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft investigation, calling them "fake news."

Speaking to ANI, Adoor Prakash said, "I have not received any such notice. This is fake news."

Earlier reports had suggested that the SIT probing the alleged gold theft related to Sabarimala had issued an interrogation notice to the Congress MP Adoor Prakash; however, he categorically denied the claim and rejected the reports as baseless.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP clarified that his full statement was not reported; only selective parts were highlighted, which led to a "misunderstanding".

UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash MP said, "Not everything I said was reported. Only selective parts were highlighted, and that is what led to this misunderstanding among the public. What I clearly stated was that the survivor has not yet received justice. At the same time, when a judgment is delivered by a court of law, rejecting the court itself is difficult for me to endorse."

"That is why I said the survivor has not received justice and that all necessary efforts must continue to ensure justice for her. It is the government that must decide whether to proceed with an appeal. There is no need to twist my words to create a different narrative," Prakash added.

He emphasised that, from the first response, he has stood firmly with the survivor."What I said was accurate, conscious, and deliberate. I had already made it clear, right from my first response this morning, that we stand firmly with the survivor. Whether an appeal should be filed or not is not by Adoor Prakash or the UDF to decide. No one is preventing the government from filing an appeal. If they want to go ahead, let them," Prakash said.

On Tuesday, the Youth Congress staged a protest in the state capital, alleging a delay in the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

The Sabarimala gold controversy centres on allegations of irregularities in the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple. This situation arose from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

On Monday, the Special Investigation Team probing the Sabarimala gold theft case made another arrest, taking former Travancore Devaswom Board member Vijayakumar into custody from Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

