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Cricket Cricket PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals in a top-four IPL 2026 clash. Discover key fantasy picks, pitch conditions at Mullanpur, and the latest injury updates for your Dream11 team.

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The unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) return to their home turf at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium tonight, Tuesday, 28 April, to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR). With Punjab sitting comfortably at the top of the table and Rajasthan looking to solidify their playoff credentials, Match 40 of the IPL 2026 season offers a wealth of high-performing options for fantasy cricket enthusiasts. Mullanpur, Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match.

Selecting a balanced side will require careful consideration of the local weather alerts and the high-scoring nature of the Mullanpur surface.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS): An aggressive opener who thrives on the true bounce in Mullanpur.

Batters: Priyansh Arya (PBKS): The standout young talent of the season; a mandatory pick given his recent run-scoring spree. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): His explosive style in the powerplay is perfectly suited for this quick outfield. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): After his recent record-breaking century, he is a high-confidence pick at the top. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Provides stability and is likely to anchor the innings if early wickets fall.

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (RR) [C]: Contributing with both bat and ball, he is the most reliable captaincy choice for consistent points. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Which Team Faces Earliest Elimination? Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) [VC]: His power-hitting in the death overs and handy medium-pace make him an ideal vice-captain. Ravindra Jadeja (RR): A veteran presence whose tactical bowling and finishing ability remain invaluable.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS): Faces his former side; his ability to take wickets in the middle overs is crucial even on batting-friendly tracks. Jofra Archer (RR): His raw pace can unsettle any top order, especially if there is any evening moisture in the air. Marco Jansen (PBKS): Effective with the new ball; his height and bounce will be a factor on this surface.



TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).