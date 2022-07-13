New Delhi, Jul 13: A special NIA court in Kerala has convicted three local people for "providing support" to global terrorist organisation ISIS or Islamic State, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The court in Ernakulam on Tuesday held guilty Midlaj, Abdul Razak and Hamsa, all residents of Kannur district in Kerala, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"Those convicted were members of the proscribed terrorist organisation and were attempting to travel out of India to join ISIS/Daish in Syria to fight for their cause," a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on July 15, he said.

The investigative agency had re-registered a Kerala Police (Valapattanam police station) FIR of October, 2017 to start the probe into the case. It later filed a charge sheet in April, 2018 against four people, including the above mentioned three people.

