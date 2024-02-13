Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Forest officials rescued a tiger trapped in a fence wire in a private farm at Kottioour in the Panniyamala hills area of Kannur district.

A local rubber tapper spotted the big cat on Tuesday morning and subsequently, forest officials were informed and a rescue operation was launched, said K Karthik, Divisional Forest Officer (Kannur).

To safely extricate the animal from the wire that was entangled around its neck, the tiger was first tranquillized, then rescued and safely shifted to a cage, he said.

The plantation where the tiger got trapped is a private property, situated beside a residential area. Authorities have issued warnings to the local people to avoid visiting the area for safety reasons. (ANI)

