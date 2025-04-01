Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to put a stay on the screening of the film 'L2: Empuraan' while hearing a plea of former BJP Thrissur district committee member Vijeesh Vettam.

The BJP has taken disciplinary action against Vettam, who approached the High Court against the Prithviraj directed film which stars actor Mohanlal, a release from BJP media cell said.

"Former BJP Thrissur district committee member Vijeesh Vettam has been suspended from the party. He was suspended from primary membership. Kerala High Court has refused to put a stay on the screening of the film. The petition alleges that the film promotes anti-nationalism and paves the way for religious hatred", the release further mentioned.

"The petition names the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Film Certification Board, Team Empuraan, and the State police chief as opposition parties", the release added.

Vettam, however, stated that he accepts the party's decision and clarified that his decision to approach the court was personal and that he would continue with legal proceedings against the film.

According to the BJP Thrissur district committee member, the film has an agenda of communal polarization and financial gain", which forces people like him, who intervene at the grassroots level, to respond. Despite the disciplinary action, Vettam affirmed that he would remain with the party.

BJP Thrissur district president Justin Jacob said that Vijeesh had filed the complaint in his capacity as a district committee member, prompting the action by the party. He also said that the BJP would take strict action against anyone who acted against its policies and that further reviews would be conducted on the matter. (ANI)

