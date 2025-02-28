Kozhikode, Feb 28 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Friday urged the state government to take immediate action to curb the rising incidents of violence and murder in society.

Commission member K Baijunath directed the Chief Secretary to consult with the heads of the Home, Education, Revenue, and Culture departments to address the growing sense of insecurity and social deterioration, according to a release issued by the KSHRC.

The Commission also ordered the launch of government-level awareness programmes to prevent violence and criminal tendencies.

The Chief Secretary has been instructed to submit a report within two months detailing the measures taken based on this order, the release added.

The Commission's move comes in the wake of a mass murder case in which a 23-year-old killed five people, including his younger brother and grandmother in Thiruvananthapuram.

Baijunath, a judicial member of the Commission, expressed deep concern over the alarming trend of violence.

He warned that "a generation unhesitant in eliminating even its loved ones poses a threat to the rule of law and peaceful coexistence."

A concerted effort is needed to curb the growing violent instincts in society, he said in the release.

Baijunath also highlighted various factors contributing to rising criminal behaviour among the youth, including the glorification of violence in films and video games.

The increasing acceptance of violent-themed movies should be examined, urging filmmakers to "seriously introspect on the success of films that focus on violence and murder rather than relationships".

Additionally, Baijunath called for an examination of the impact of drug abuse and violent video games, which condition young minds to "normalise aggression".

The commission pointed out that families, educational institutions, and social and religious organisations should play a key role in addressing this growing social crisis.

Furthermore, the commission urged political parties, youth organisations, and cultural and voluntary groups to work together to foster humanity and promote a culture of non-violence, the release added.

