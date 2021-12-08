Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Kerala State Election Commission has announced by-election results for 32 seats of all civic bodies across the State.

The LDF won 16 seats, UDF in 11, BJP in one and the rest went to the independent candidates.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Likely in Isolated Pockets Over Northeast India During Next 2 Days, Says IMD.

The BJP has won a seat in Edamalakkudy village, which is a tribal hamlet, in Idukki district. The by-election was conducted on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)