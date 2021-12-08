New Delhi, December 8: The mercury has started to dip in several regions across the country. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday, there will be very likely a fall in the minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest, west and Central India by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius during the next three days leading to cold wave conditions over North Rajasthan. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

It added that a feeble Western Disturbance seen as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies roughly along Longitude 73 degree east to the north of Latitude 29 degree north. According to the India Meteorological Department, release, isolated pockets over Northeast India are very likely to witness dense fog during the next two days. Climate Change Warning: IPCC Says It's Widespread, Rapid & Intensifying.

The rainfall activity over east peninsular coast is likely to increase during December 8 and December 9 and over the state of Odisha on December 9 due to the westwards movement of the trough. Meanwhile, coastal Tamil Nadu is likely receive isolated heavy rainfall activity on December 8 and December 9 while Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 9, as per IMD release.

