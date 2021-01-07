Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI): Kerala recorded5,051 new COVID-19 cases, including four UK returnees and 5,638 recoveries on Thursday as the total caseloadinched towards the eight lakh mark.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 PM, 60,613 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 8.83 per cent, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

So far, 82,85,394 samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has gone up to 3234 with 25 more deaths being added to the tally.

Ernakulam continues to report the highest number of cases with 663 and presently 8,902 people are undergoing treatment for the infection in the district.

Kottayam had 515 cases and Pathanamthitta 514, while four other districts accounted for over 400 cases.

Four more people who recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, takingthe total number of to have been infected so far to 47, the minister said in a press release.

The samples of the four people have been sent to NIV, Pune, for further testing for the new variant of the virus.

Of the positive cases, 36 are health workers, 78 had come from other states and 4489 were infected through contact.

While the total virus caseload has mounted to 7,95,933 the recoveries have touched 7,28,060 and the active cases 64,445.

At least 1,93,370 people are under observation in various districts, including 11,435 in hospitals.PTI UD SS

