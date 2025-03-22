Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday ordered a probe into spelling mistakes found in some question papers of the ongoing annual higher secondary examinations in the state.

The Director of Public Instruction has been instructed to investigate the complaints of typos and submit a report, the minister's office said.

Question papers are prepared through a multi-stage confidential process, and efforts will be made to determine at which stage the negligence occurred, the statement added, quoting the minister.

Sivankutty assured that if any issues adversely affect students, necessary corrective measures will be taken during the evaluation process.

The annual higher secondary examinations began in the state on March 3 and will conclude on March 29.

