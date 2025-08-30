Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): A devastating explosion occurred at a rented house in Kerala's Kannur, in the early hours of Saturday, resulting in one fatality, said police.

The incident occurred in the Keezhara panchayat of Kannapuram town of Kannur district.

The deceased is yet to be identified as the blast was powerful enough to dismember the body, making identification challenging, the police officials added.

"One person has been killed in a massive explosion that occurred at a rented house in Keezhara, Kannapuram, in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased is yet to be identified as the body was found dismembered," Kannapuram Police said.

Further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

