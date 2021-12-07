Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) After seeing a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases a day ago, Kerala on Tuesday reported 4,656 new infections and 134 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,62,025 and the toll to 41,902.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of South Africa.

The state had reported 3,277 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped By Sister’s Brother-In-Law In Bhopal; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Of the 134, 28 were logged over the last few days and 106 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 5,180 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 50,91,224 and the active cases dropped to 40,072, it said.

As many as 67,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 776 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (705) and Kozhikode (537).

Of the new cases, 37 were health workers, 16 from outside the state and 4,382 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 221.

There are currently 1,64,650 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,59,936 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,714 in hospitals, the release said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)