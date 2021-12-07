Bhopal, December 7: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for almost two and a half months in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district. The accused is the brother-in-law of the minor's sister. He reportedly raped the girl on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place in the Teela Jamalpura locality. The was registered in the matter on Sunday. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the elder girl's sister was married in Teela Jamalpura locality. Almost two and months back, she stayed at her sister's place for some time. During that time, one day, when she was alone at the house, the accused told her that he wanted to marry her. He reportedly forced himself on her inspite of her protest.

The accused told the rape survivor that he would discuss their marriage with his family. He then repeatedly raped the girl. However, the accused called the girl last week and refused to marry her. The minor girl then narrated the entire incident to his family. They approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Rapes Minor Girl Multiple Times In Surat; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's parent, a case was registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

