India are all set to tour South Africa for a Test and ODI series starting this December. Cricket fans from both these nations would be excited to watch stars from both sides go up against each other in what is expected to be a closely-contested series. India would be confident of their chances going into this crucial tour as they are in good form, having whitewashed New Zealand in both the T20I and Test Series played at home. South Africa too had a decent performance in the T20 World Cup last month. There were lots of doubts about the future of this series after a new COVID-19 variant Omricon emerged in Africa but the Proteas cricket board ensured their Indian counterparts that every protective measure would be taken and hence, the tour would go ahead as planned. The T20Is have been scrapped though and you can download the full schedule in PDF format, here which has all the details about the matches, venues along with timings in IST.

India did have a good time in South Africa the last time they toured the nation back in 2017-18. They lost the Test Series 1-2 but managed to clinch the ODI and T20I series. Virat Kohli and his side are a much-improved side now as they are the number one ranked outfit in Test cricket. The Indians would also aim to repeat their success in the ODI and T20I series this time as well.

India’s Tour of South Africa 2021-22 Schedule and Time Table in IST

Match Day and Date Venue Time in IST 1st Test December 26, Sunday-December 30, Thursday SuperSport Park, Centurion 1:30 PM 2nd Test January 03, Monday-January 07 Friday The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1:30 PM 3rd Test January 11, Tuesday-January 15, Saturday Newlands, Cape Town 2:00 PM 1st ODI January 19, Wednesday Boland Park, Paarl 2:00 PM 2nd ODI January 21, Friday Boland Park, Paarl 2:00 PM 3rd ODI January 23, Sunday Newlands, Cape Town 2:00 PM

India vs South Africa 2021-22 Broadcast in India and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa 2021-22 in India. The India vs South Africa 2021-22 Test and ODI series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels and live streaming of this would be available on Star Network's OTT platform Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website.

