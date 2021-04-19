Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): Kerala reported 13,644 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday evening.

As many as 21 deaths were reported and 4,305 people recovered in the said period. Currently, the active cases stand at 1,03,004.

Earlier, on Sunday, the state government ordered that all domestic travelers visiting Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours before or after the arrival.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. (ANI)

