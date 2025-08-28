Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], August 28 (ANI): At least six people were killed in a road accident after a Karnataka RTC bus rammed into a waiting shed and an autorickshaw in the Thalappady area of Kasaragod on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The bus was en route from Mangaluru to Kasaragod at the time of the accident.

Kasaragod MLA AKM Ashraf confirmed the death of six persons in the incident.

The deceased include the autorickshaw driver and five passengers. Two individuals who were waiting at the bus stop sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment, officials said. A few others were also injured.

According to initial reports, the bus was speeding when it first crashed into the waiting shed and subsequently hit the autorickshaw.

The deceased were identified as Hyder (autodriver), aged 47, from Ajjinadja, Kotekar, Avamma, aged 72 years, from Farangipete in Karnataka, Khadeeja, aged 60, from Ajjinadka Kotekar in Mangaluru, Hasna, aged 11 years, from Ajjinadka Kotekar, Nafeesa, aged 52 years, from Ajjubadka Kotekar and Ayisha Fida, aged 19 years, from Ajjinadka Kotekar. (ANI)

