Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): As part of this year's Navy Week celebrations, the Southern Naval Command organised the 4th edition of 'Kochi Navy Marathon' on Sunday in Ernakulam.

The marathon being held in three sections was flagged off by Southern Naval Command Chief Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi at K V Port Trust Ground at 5 am.

Vice Admiral Hampiholi congratulated the participants for making the event successful.

"We have had a total of 3000 participants. The oldest person in this marathon is 78 78-year-old man and the youngest, is a girl named Harshita. Atleast for most of us their enthusiasm was infectious and I really like to compliment all of them who made the event a grand success," he said.

Lt Commander Kamini posted as senior material manager at Naval Aircraft Yard Kochi said that the marathon was organised to pass on the message of the importance of good health and fit India. "It also allows interacting with common people and to have good relations with them," he said.

Lt Commander Alak Chandra Singh posted at Southern Naval Command Kochi said, "As a part of this event, we had a footfall of more than 3000 people which was a blend of naval personnel, newly joined agniveers and agni Veeranganas, and a bunch of common people also." (ANI)

