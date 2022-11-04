Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) Amidst the growing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government in the state, the Kerala University Senate on Friday passed a resolution against Khan's action of setting up a search committee for the selection of Vice Chancellor saying it was not in accordance with law.

The senate members, who took part in the meeting, claimed that the resolution was not against the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, but against the notification he had issued in this regard in August.

They also made it clear that the Senate would nominate a representative for the VC selection only if he withdraws the search panel.

"Unfortunately, the notification issued by the Governor on August 5 regarding the formation of a search committee is against the existing laws," a Senate member told reporters.

The special senate had taken a stand against this on August 20, he said, adding that it was discussed in the meeting today whether there should be any rethinking on its earlier stand.

The meeting requested the Governor to withdraw the notification, he said, adding that it also decided to select the Senate's representative for the VC selection only if the notification is withdrawn.

"This is not a political issue but a legal problem. The notification issued by the Governor is incomplete. It cannot be accepted," he added.

As many as 50 of the 57 members of the Senate backed the resolution while seven raised objections against it.

Those members, who had been expelled by the Governor earlier, did not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ciza Thomas, who was given the charge of the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here by the Governor, on Friday assumed office amidst intense protest by the activists of SFI, the students' outfit of CPI(M), and a section of university employees.

She was given the charge in the wake of incumbent vice chancellor S Rajasree stepping down in view of an apex court verdict.

