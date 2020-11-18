Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): Former PWD Minister and IUML MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju approached the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha for bail. He submitted a bail application there.

Meanwhile, Vigilance submitted a custody application seeking four days of custody.

Also Read | Terror Attack in Jammu And Kashmir: 12 Civilians Injured in Grenade Attack at Kakapora Chowk of Pulwama District.

Earlier today, he was arrested by the Vigilance department in the Palarivattom flyover scam case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)