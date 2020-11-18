Pulwama, November 18: At least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. According to reports, terrorists lobbed a grenade at Kakapora chowk of the district. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Lob a Grenade on Paramilitary Party at Pakharpora, 4 Civilians & 1 CRPF Trooper Injured.

Security forces have cordoned off the entire area. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. No casualties have been reported so far. The terrorists lobbed a grenade on a joint team of J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kakapora. However, they missed the target and it exploded on road. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

#UPDATE | 12 civilians have been injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Kakapora, Pulwama: CRPF #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/Kd0LKLkCJi — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

It is the second incident of grenade attack in Pulwama. Last month, an assistant sub-inspector of CRPF was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama district. Terrorists hurled the grenade at the CRPF posse in Tral town.

