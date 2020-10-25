Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 (PTI) Kerala recorded 6,843 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 3,79,991, while 26 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,332.

Currently, a total of 96,585 patients are undergoing treatment, while 2,94,910 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Of the new cases, which included 82 health workers, 159 people had come from outside the state, 5,694 contracted the disease through contact and the source of infection in 908 was not traceable, she said in a release.

Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases at 1,011, followed by 869 in Kozhikode and 816 in Ernakulam.

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 712 cases, Malappuram 653, Alappuzha 542, Kollam 527, Kottayam 386 and Palakkad 374, among other districts.

"There are 2,82,568 people under surveillance in various districts -- 2,59,651 are under home or institutional quarantine and 22,917 in isolation wards of various hospitals -- across the state," the release said.

The state tested 48,212 samples the previous day and the aggregate of specimens examined so far rose to 43,28,416.

As many as 58 places were added to the list of hotspots. The number of hotspots in the state stands at 669 after the removal of 13 on Sunday, the release said.

