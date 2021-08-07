Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 7 (ANI): Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan called for setting up a COVID Disaster Management Commission in order to revive the economy, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

He said that the commission should have experts from various sectors. The commission should submit a report to the government on measures needed to be taken to revive the economy, and it should implement the measures in consultation with the opposition parties.

The Congress leader said that the government should spend a corpus of Rs 10,000 in providing assistance to poor families. "This will result in the circulation of money, which in turn will return to the government in the form of taxes," he said.

Satheesan also slammed the government's new order on COVID restriction, mandating negative RT-PCR test for visiting public places, including shops, for unvaccinated people. "It is not practical as 57 per cent of the population have not received jabs. The government should explore options to open the markets for all seven days a week. It should see the prevailing COVID issue as a health problem and not as a law and order problem."

He also demanded that the government should provide COVID vaccines at a subsidised rate in all private hospitals. (ANI)

