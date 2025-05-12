New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Following is the timeline of Operation Sindoor and related developments:

April 22: Pahalgam terror attack that kills 26 civilians

April 23: PM Modi cuts short visit to Saudi Arabia, reaches Delhi;

PM-led Cabinet Committee on Security firms up first wave of punitive

measures against Pakistan; Punitive measures include downgrading

diplomatic ties;

Expulsion of Pakistani military attaches;

Suspension of the over six decades old Indus Water Treaty;

Immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post;

India withdraws its defence, navy and air advisors from High

Commission in Islamabad.

April 24: In Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi says those responsible for Pahalgam

attack and their conspirators will be punished "beyond their

imagination".

May 7: Indian armed forces carry out Operation Sindoor from 01:05AM to

01:30AM; strikes nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied

Kashmir.

Main camps targeted: Markaz Subhan, Bahawalpur that was headquarters

of JeM. Used for recruitment, training and indoctrinating JeM terrorists.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke, was headquarters of Lashka-e-Taiba led by Hafiz

Syed; terrorists trained here have also been associated with many

terrorist attacks including Mumbai attacks in 2008. Sarjal Camp, Sialkot

-- a major terror camp.

Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot: was a key training facility of Hizbul

Mujahideen. It was used as the control center in revival of terrorism in

Kathua and Jammu region.

Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad -- a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad

terrorist organisation; was being used as a staging area.

Gulpur Camp, Kotli: was the base for LeT terrorists operating in Rajouri-

Poonch.

Abbas Camp, Kotli -- was known as the nerve centre for training of

suicide bombers of LeT.

Barnala Camp, Bhimber -- was used for providing training to terrorists in

weapon handling, IED making and jungle survival techniques.

Sawai Nala Camp: was a key LeT training facility.

India achieves the military objective of Operation Sindoor;

Immediately after the strikes, India's Director General of Military Operations

(DGMO) informed his Pakistani counterpart that the attacks

were directed only at terror groups and the Indian side was ready to talk;

PM Modi directs the armed forces that India's retaliation to any action by

the Pakistani military should be bigger and stronger;

India briefs top countries on Operation Sindoor; says no civilian,

economic or military targets chosen.

May 7 night: Pakistan launches first wave of drones at Indian targets in night;

mostly for surveillance. All attempts foiled. Pakistan military resorts to

small arms firings along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

May 8 night: Pakistan unleashes 300-400 drones across 36 locations from Leh to

Sir Creek attempting to target military infrastructure, civilian areas.

Attempts foiled. Indian military launches counter measures targeting

Pakistani installations;

Pakistan military ramps up firings across Line of Control, international

border.

May 9 night: Pakistan launches a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26

locations -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat attempting to hit vital

installations, including airports and air bases. Locations include Baramulla,

Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta,

Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

May 10 early morning: India launches precision strikes using an array of weapon

systems and missiles on eight key installations ranging from air defence

systems to radar sites and command centres of the Pakistani military;

Pakistan Director General of Military Operations calls Indian

counterpart on hotline at 1535 hours IST. Finalises understanding on

cessation of hostilities;

US President Donald Trump announces India-Pak agreement on what he called

"FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE" brokered by the US.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announces India-Pak understanding on

cessation of hostilities at 6 PM;

At 11 pm, Foreign Secretary says Pakistan violating the arrangement on

cessation of hostilitie;

Asks Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and

deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility";

May 11: Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces not only struck Pakistani

military bases near the border but their might was even felt in Rawalpindi

where the headquarters of the Pakistani army is located, says Rajnath

Singh.

:Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi gives full powers to commanders to

respond to Pak violation of May 10 arrangement

:Indian military says 35-40 Pakistani military personnel killed during

military offensives; says India downed Pakistani fighter jets but avoids

giving number.

May 12: DGMOs of India and Pakistan holds talks at 5 PM; agreed that both sides

consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from borders and forward

areas.

May 12: PM Modi in address to the nation says Operation Sindoor is the new

policy against terror, India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail.

