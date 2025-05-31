New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded a special session of Parliament concerning Operation Sindoor, alleging that government had "misled the nation" and instead of clarifying US President Donald Trump's assertions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of the Armed Forces".

In a post on X, Kharge referred to remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff during an interview and demanded a comprehensive review of the country's defence preparedness by an independent expert committee.

"In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions which need to be asked. These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened. The Modi Govt has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing," Kharge said.

"Our IAF pilots were risking their lives fighting the enemy. We have suffered some losses, but our pilots were safe. As per CDS's interview, 'we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range'. We salute their resolute courage and bravery. However, a comprehensive strategic review is the need of the hour. Congress party demands a Comprehensive Review of our Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee," he added.

Kharge asked what were the conditions for cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

"US President Donald Trump has again repeated his claim about brokering a ceasefire. This is a direct affront to the Shimla Agreement. Instead of clarifying Mr. Trump's repeated assertions, and the affidavit filed by US Secretary of Commerce in the United States Court of International Trade, PM Modi is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of our Armed Forces, hiding behind their bravery and dodging the contours of the agreed ceasefire, which the Foreign Secretary announced on 10th, after Mr. Trump's tweet," he said.

"Is India and Pakistan now again hyphenated? What are the conditions of the ceasefire agreement? 140 Cr Patriotic Indians deserve to know this," he added.

Congress has been demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

India carried out Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India also repelled subsequent Pakistan aggression and pounded its airbases.

India decisively asserted its military superiority over Pakistan during this month's brief but intense conflict, with its aerial strikes penetrating deep into Pakistani territory and delivering pinpoint blows to critical enemy infrastructure such as radar systems, control units, and airbases, a Reuters report citing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Saturday, underlining how New Delhi's military superiority during "Operation Sindoor" forced Islamabad to tuck its tail.

General Chauhan was speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. In an interview with Reuters, the CDS admitted that the Armed Forces had suffered losses in the initial stages of the operation but then struck with impunity at Pakistan's bases.

"So what I can say is, on May 7 and the initial stages, there were losses, but the numbers and that's not important. What was important is why did these losses occur, and what will we do after that? So we rectified the tactics and then went back on seventh, eighth and 10th, and 10th in large numbers, to hit their bases deep inside Pakistan, penetrated all their defences with impunity, with scattered opposition strikes," Gen Chauhan was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Earlier, on May 11, Director General Air Operations Air Marshal Bharti, when commenting on Aircraft losses, had said, "I can't comment about loss of Aircraft as we are in a combat scenario and losses are part of combat."

Meanwhile, speaking to Reuters, General Chauhan dismissed Pakistan's claims that India ceased aerial operations after May 7, stating that India's response became more sustained and powerful.

Indian fighter jets, drones, and missiles struck 11 Pakistani air bases on May 10, including one near the Pakistani capital Islamabad, the Nur Khan airbase, when the residents surrounding were able to witness a sort of 'new dawn' in the middle of the night, as PM Narendra Modi put forth during his speech following the cessation of hostilities at Adampur airbase.

Satellite imagery, both from Indian sources and global platforms, later confirmed the precision of these strikes as well as how devastating they have been. (ANI)

